(NITTANY NATION) — A pair of keystone state stars, Paul Posluszny and Larry Fitzgerald, will be enshrined in the College Football Hall of fame this summer. The two are apart of the 22-person class announced Monday.

Posluszny, who is often considered among Penn State’s all-time greats, is the 26th former Nittany Lion heading to the Atlanta hall. “Pos,” as he was often called, won the the Bednarik Award twice, given to the nation’s best defensive player.

He finished his Penn State career with 372 career tackles, second all-time at Penn State.

Posluszny was drafted in the second round of the 2007 draft by Buffalo. He’d play 11 seasons between the Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars recording more than 800 solo tackles. He’ll be the 26th former Nittany Lions enshrined in the Hall of Fame, the first since LaVar Arrington was selected in the class of 2022.

Former Pitt star and NFL Hall of Fame lock Larry Fitzgerald was also named Monday to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class. Despite playing just two season for the Panthers, he’s the school’s all-time touchdown leader and is top-6 in both yards and receptions.

He’s the 25th Pitt Panther elected into the Hall of Fame.

While a great collegiate player, Fitzgerald had a storied NFL career, playing 17 seasons for the Arizona Cardinals. He led the NFL in receiving twice, was named an All-Pro twice. In 2016 was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year. His 17,492 yards and 1,432 receptions ranks second all-time in NFL history. His 121 career touchdowns is sixth all-time.

This year’s College Football Hall of Fame class consisted of 19 players, and three coaches. You can see a full list here.

The class will be inducted December 10, 2024 during the annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in Las Vegas.