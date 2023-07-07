LAS VEGAS (WTAJ) — Jalen Pickett played a very Jalen Pickett-esq game Friday night in his NBA Summer League debut.

The former Nittany Lion scored 12 points in a team high 33 minutes in the Nuggets’ 92-85 loss to Milwaukee.

In typical fashion, Pickett added 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals to his box score. He shot 5-9, and connected on two of his four three-point attempts.

Pickett was the 32nd overall pick in last month’s draft to the defending champion Nuggets. After becoming Penn State’s first All-American in 70-years, he led the Nittany Lions to an NCAA Tournament game win, their first since 2001.

The Nuggets, who’s general manager is former Penn State great Calvin Booth, also signed Andrew Funk. He shot 0-4 in the game.

Seth Lundy, a four year player for Penn State, was also selected in the draft by the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks meet Denver Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. in a game that will feature three Nittany Lions. The game will air on NBATV.`