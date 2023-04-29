(WHTM) — Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent.

For the top-level speed that Tinsley lacks, he makes up for with physicality. He measures 6’0″ and 203 pounds at Penn State’s pro day. Scouts have really liked Tinsley’s abilities to make incredible catches and control his body while in the air.

But there is still more for Tinsley to prove. Heading into the draft, the Lee’s Summit, Missouri native was projected by the NFL to be a receiver that will have to fight for a roster spot or land on a practice squad. He received a prospect grade of 5.65 by the NFL, which they equate to a bottom roster spot or a backup/special teams player.

Despite the lower grade, Tinsley has drawn plenty of interest from NFL teams. In March, he said he had workouts scheduled with the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs.

However, considering the career path Tinsley took, this is miles ahead of where he started.

Tinsley has transformed himself into an interesting prospect throughout the years, mainly because he doesn’t have that much football experience. He only played one year of high school ball in Missouri before heading to Hutchinson Community College. But he continued to grow and after two seasons, Tinsley made the jump to Western Kentucky.

And he started to come into his own, becoming a second-team All-USA Conference selection in 2021. He started all 14 games for WKU and racked up 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns. He quickly hit the spotlight as a top national wide receiver and transferred to Penn State for one year in 2022.

Tinsley didn’t get quite the production at Penn State that he enjoyed with the Hilltoppers. He finished his final season with 577 yards for the Nittany Lions and hauled in five touchdowns in 13 games. He was second on the team in receiving behind Parker Washington.

