UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stunning news out of Happy Valley as Penn State offensive guard Landon Tengwall announced his sudden retirement from football due to an injury that won’t allow him to safely play the game.

The redshirt sophomore started five games at left guard last year before an injury ended his season. It’s unclear if this injury is related.

Tengwall had a solid 2022 season before it was cut short and he was named the coaching staff’s Offensive Player Of The Game against Auburn where the Nittany Lions had 477 yards of total offense in a 41-12 win over the Tigers.

“This is a hard thing,” said head coach James Franklin. “Obviously, as you can imagine he’s been playing football his entire life.”

Despite Tengwall’s sudden retirement, Franklin feels Tengwall will still be around the program.

“I think you’ll see him, whether it’s coaching or whether it’s recruiting or whether it’s strength and conditioning,” Franklin said. “At the end of the day, he’s a part of our family, always has been and always will be. That will never change based on the circumstances. And this is a hard thing. Obviously. You can imagine he’s been playing football his entire life.”

Tengwall has received full support from his teammates and many took to social media to share their love for him. Offensive line coach Phil Trautwine posted on twitter that he was heartbroken for Tengwall, but knows he’s destined for great things.