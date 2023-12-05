UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Defensive End Chop Robinson is leaving Happy Valley and has declared for the NFL Draft.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Robinson thanked his PSU teammates, coaches and fans.

“From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter,” Robinson said on X.

Robinson also thanked his dad for introducing him to the game and for always pushing him to be his best.

Robinson announced he will not play in the Peach Bowl against No. 11 Ole Miss on Dec. 30.

Robinson was named to the first-team All-Big Ten this season after recording four sacks, two forced fumbles and five quarterback hurries in 10 games this season. Robinson transferred from Maryland to Penn State after the 2021 season.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Robinson listed as the fourth-best outside linebacker prospect and seventh-best edge rusher in the 2024 draft class.