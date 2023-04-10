(WHTM) – Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is continuing his pre-NFL Draft process by reportedly meeting with another NFL team.

According to ESPN NFL Nation Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, Green Bay is reportedly planning to host the Rose Bowl offensive MVP for a visit.

Green Bay is widely reported to be in talks to trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. If Rodgers is traded, former first round pick Jordan Love would be in line to start for Green Bay.

The report of Clifford’s planned visit to Green Bay comes days after it was reported the Penn State product would visit with the New York Giants before the April 27 NFL Draft.

During his Pro Day interview, Clifford told reporters he’s stayed in contact with about six teams, specifically mentioning the Denver Broncos.

A four year starter at Penn State, Clifford threw for over 10,000 yards with 86 touchdowns, both school records. Despite his record setting career, the 24-year-old was not invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last month.

“I feel like I was snubbed from the combine,” said Clifford at his Pro Day availability. “When I didn’t see my name as a combine guy, I felt disrespected for sure.”

During his Pro Day Clifford ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, had a 30.5″ vertical jump, a 9’8″ broad jump, and a 4.31 second shuttle.