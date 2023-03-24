ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s hockey beat Michigan Tech 8-0 in the Regional Semifinals of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament on Friday.
Tyler Paquette and the three-seeded Nittany Lions opened up the scoring two minutes into the first period. Penn State scored three goals in the second, and four in the third for the largest shutout in NCAA Hockey Tournament history.
Junior goaltender Liam Souliere had 24 saves in route to his third shutout of the season.
The win was the 22nd of the year for Penn State, which ties a program record.
The Nittany Lions will play Michigan on Sunday in the Regional Final. Penn State is 1-3 on the season against the Wolverines.