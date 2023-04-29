(WHTM) – Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll has joined the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent.

Stoll started his football career at St. Francis DeSales High School and spent six years at Penn State as a long snapper. In 2019 Stoll played in all 13 games and won the Outstanding Run-On Award.

Appearing in all nine games in 2020 Stoll would earn a scholarship during the pre-season and graduate with a degree in Kinesiology in Spring 2021. He appeared in all 13 games in 2021 and was a Burlsworth Trophy nominee.

In Stoll’s senior season, he would be named a team captain for Penn State and played in 12 games, winning the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation’s top long snapper. Stoll would also earn the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

During Penn State’s Pro Day Stoll benched 11 reps and ran a 4.88 second 40-yard dash.