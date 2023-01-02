PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State football players and staff honored the late Franco Harris as they prepare for their matchup against Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023.

Penn State staff, players, and head coach James Franklin all wore number 34 jerseys to honor Harris on the bus ride to the stadium.

Players will also wear a black “34” sticker on their helmets during the Rose Bowl game.

Harris, who wore number 34 for the Penn State Nittany Lions from 1968 through 1971, passed away on December 21 days before the Pittsburgh Steelers retired his professional number 32.

In three years with the Nittany Lions Harris rushed for 2,002 yards with 24 touchdowns and 352 receiving yards.

Harris was drafted in the first round by Pittsburgh in 1972 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990. He spent nearly his entire NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he won four Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP.

The Rose Bowl game kicks off at 5 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023.