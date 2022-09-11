For the first time this season, the Penn State Nittany Lions cracked the AP Top 25, landing at no. 22.
The Nittany Lions return to the Top 25 for the first time since last November.
Georgia reclaimed the no. 1 spot. A weekend of upsets saw six ranked teams lose.
|Rank
|Team
|Previous
|1
|Georgia (53)
|2
|2
|Alabama (9)
|1
|3
|Ohio State (1)
|3
|4
|Michigan
|—
|5
|Clemson
|—
|6
|Oklahoma
|7
|7
|USC
|10
|8
|Oklahoma State
|11
|9
|Kentucky
|20
|10
|Arkansas
|16
|11
|Michigan State
|14
|12
|BYU
|21
|13
|Miami (FL)
|15
|14
|Utah
|13
|15
|Tennessee
|24
|16
|North Carolina State
|18
|17
|Baylor
|9
|18
|Florida
|12
|19
|Wake Forest
|23
|20
|Ole Miss
|22
|21
|Texas
|Unranked
|22
|Penn State
|Unranked
|23
|Pitt
|17
|24
|Texas A&M
|Unranked
|25
|Oregon
|Unranked
Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1
Notre Dame, Houston, and Wisconsin fell out of the Top 25, following losses. Texas is believed to be the first team to lose and still enter the Top 25 since Missouri in 1997.
The SEC has eight teams, ACC has five, the Big Ten and Big 12 each have four, and the Pac 12 has three.