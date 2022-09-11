For the first time this season, the Penn State Nittany Lions cracked the AP Top 25, landing at no. 22.

The Nittany Lions return to the Top 25 for the first time since last November.

Georgia reclaimed the no. 1 spot. A weekend of upsets saw six ranked teams lose.

Rank Team Previous 1 Georgia (53) 2 2 Alabama (9) 1 3 Ohio State (1) 3 4 Michigan — 5 Clemson — 6 Oklahoma 7 7 USC 10 8 Oklahoma State 11 9 Kentucky 20 10 Arkansas 16 11 Michigan State 14 12 BYU 21 13 Miami (FL) 15 14 Utah 13 15 Tennessee 24 16 North Carolina State 18 17 Baylor 9 18 Florida 12 19 Wake Forest 23 20 Ole Miss 22 21 Texas Unranked 22 Penn State Unranked 23 Pitt 17 24 Texas A&M Unranked 25 Oregon Unranked Others receiving votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

Notre Dame, Houston, and Wisconsin fell out of the Top 25, following losses. Texas is believed to be the first team to lose and still enter the Top 25 since Missouri in 1997.

The SEC has eight teams, ACC has five, the Big Ten and Big 12 each have four, and the Pac 12 has three.