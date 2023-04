UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced on Twitter today that their season opening game against West Virginia on September 2nd will air on NBC. No start time has been announced, but it is expected to be a primetime kickoff for NBC’s Big Ten Primetime.

A photo posted earlier in the week by Abdul Carter on Instagram teased a 7:30 ET start time, but that has not been confirmed. All time Penn State is 48-9-2 against West Virginia and the teams will meet for the first time since 1992.