UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2024 league football schedule on Nov. 2.
The Penn State Nittany Lions’ 2024 schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 31 at West Virginia
- Sept. 7 vs. Bowling Green
- Sept. 14 – bye week
- Sept. 21 vs. Kent State
- Sept. 28 vs. Illinois
- Oct. 5 vs. UCLA
- Oct. 12 at USC
- Oct. 19 – bye week
- Oct. 26 at Wisconsin
- Nov. 2 vs. Ohio State
- Nov. 9 vs. Washington
- Nov. 16 at Purdue
- Nov. 23 at Minnesota
- Nov. 30 at Maryland
Games in bold denote conference opponents.
Next season will mark the first year with 18 Big Ten Conference teams as Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington join the league.
Ticket information will be available online through Penn State Athletics, or by calling 1-800-NITTANY 9 (1-800-648-8269), when it becomes available.