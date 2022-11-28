UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced on Twitter that he will return to Penn State next season. Fashanu has been viewed by many analysts as a potential top 10 pick in the NFL Draft.

Fashanu, only 19 years old is in his first full season as a starter and has spent this season as Penn State’s primary left tackle, protecting the blindside of Sean Clifford. Fashanu has helped the rushing attack take a big step forward as the Nittany Lions are averaging 182 yards per game on the ground.