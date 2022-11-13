UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s soccer beat Quinnipiac 4-1 at Jeffrey Field in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

Kate Wiesner opened up the scoring in the 23rd minute and the Nittany Lions lead at the half.

The Bobcats tied the game in the early seconds of the second half, but Penn State scored three unanswered goals to secure the win. Senior Penelope Hocking had a goal and two assists.

The Bobcats only had four shots, a season low allowed by the Nittany Lions.

No. 2 Penn State will host no. 7 West Virginia in the NCAA Second Round on Friday, November 18 at 4:30.