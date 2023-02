SYRACUSE, Ny. (WTAJ) — No. 10 Penn State women’s hockey beat Syracuse 4-1 on Saturday. The win clinched the College Hockey America Regular Season title.

This game was scoreless through the first two periods, but the Orange and Nittany Lions combined for five goals in the third period.

Freshman forward Tessa Janecke had two points in the win. Junior forward Kiara Zanon scored an empty-net goal at the end of the third. This was her 23rd goal of the season. She leads the NCAA in goals.