UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. Penn State wrestling beat Oregon State 31-3 in front of a sold out Rec Hall on Sunday.
The undefeated Nittany Lions won nine of ten bouts in front of more than 6,500 fans.
|125
|#12 Brandon Kaylor ORST dec. Gary Steen PSU, 4-0
|0-3
|133
|#1 Roman Bravo-Young PSU maj. dec. Gabe Wisenhunt ORST, 17-8
|4-3
|141
|#9 Beau Barlett PSU dec. #24 Cleveland Belton ORST, 5-3
|7-3
|149
|#17 Shayne Van Ness PSU dec. Noah Tolantino ORST, 6-1
|10-3
|157
|#30 Terrell Barraclough PSU dec. Isaiah Crosby ORST, 8-4
|13-3
|165
|#15 Alex Facundo PSU dec. #24 Matthew Olguin ORST, 3-2
|16-3
|174
|#1 Carter Starocci PSU maj. dec. #28 Aaron Olmos ORST, 14-3
|20-3
|184
|Donovon Ball PSU dec. Jackson McKinney ORST, 3-1
|23-3
|197
|#5 Max Dean PSU dec. #11 Tanner Harvey ORST, 6-3
|26-3
|285
|#1 Greg Kerkvliet PSU tech fall J.J. Dixon ORST, 18-2 (TF; 6:08)
|31-3
|Extra Match: 157
|Graham Gambrall ORST dec. Aurelius Dunbar PSU