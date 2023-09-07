UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (NITTANY NATION) — Malik McClain has not been in State College long, but he understands what being a Penn State wide receiver means.

“There’s like an NFL status here now for receivers,” he said. “You know, so all you go to do is put that work in and anybody can be that.”

McClain hopes transferring to Penn State helps him ride that pipeline to the pros. Of the 33 players on active NFL rosters this week, five are receivers, three are tight ends and each one is just itching to play a game that counts.

“I’m excited, man,” said Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson. “I’m super ready. That’s what we’ve been working for all training camp.”

“You know, I think we have a lot to prove and I think that we’re excited for the opportunity,” said the Steelers Pat Freiermuth.

In April, six Nittany Lions were drafted, and all six, Sean Clifford, Parker Washington, Juice Scruggs, Ji’Ayir Borwn, Joey Porter and Brenton Strange made it to week one, though Scruggs is on IR. Two other undrafted free agents, long-snapper Chris Stoll and receiver Mitch Tinsley are also active this week.

“It’s always been my dream, honestly,” said Tinsley, after finding out he made Washington’s 53-man cut-down. “I always envision myself being, you know, in this position. You know, it wasn’t how I envisioned it, but it is his everything I thought it would be.”

While a number of stars stayed home, Saquon Barkley in New York, Micah Parsons in Dallas, there was a lot movement among the Penn State ranks. Allen Robinson is a Steeler, Adrian Amos a Jet, Mike Gesicki is with New England and Miles Sanders is now a Panther.

But still living their dream, their former teammates keep a close eye on them.

“Joey Porters, Ji’Ayir Browns, all the guys, even Jaquan Brisker, I got to know him over the spring, it just feels great watching them,” said sophomore safety Kevin Winston Jr. “You know, out hear how we all dream to be [that.] They were guys that were just sweating with us and in blood and tears with us like, you know, living the dream of all of us. It just puts a smile on your face seeing them fulfill their dream.”

Arizona Cardinals

Jesse Luketa – LB

Atlanta Falcons

Arnold Ebiketie – LB

Baltimore Ravens

Odafe Oweh – LB

Jordan Stout – P

Buffalo Bills

Ryan Bates – G/C

DaQuan Hard – DT

Connor McGovern – G

Carolina Panthers

Yetur Gross-Matos – LB

Miles Sanders – RB

Chicago Bears

Jaquan Brisker – SS

Cincinnati Bengals

Nick Scott – S

Dallas Cowboys

Micha Parson – LB

Detroit Lions

Jason Cabinda – FB

Green Bay Packers

Sean Clifford – QB

Rasheed Walker – LT

Houston Texans

Juice Scruggs – C/G (IR)

Indianapolis Colts

Will Fries – G/C

Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange – TE

Parker Washington – WR/Ret

Kansas City Chiefs

Donovan Smith – T

Los Angeles Chargers

Austin Johnson – DT

New England Patriots

Mike Gesicki – TE

New York Giants

Saquon Barkley – RB

Cam Brown – LB

New York Jets

Adrian Amso – S

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth – TE

Joey Porter Jr. – CB

Allen Robinson – WR

Seattle Seahawks

Chris Stoll – LS

San Francisco 49ers

Ji’Ayir Brown – S

Kevin Givens – DT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin – WR

Washington Commanders

Jahan Dotson – WR

Mitchell Tinsley – WR