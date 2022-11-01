UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s hopes of a Big Ten title are all but shot after losing to Ohio State and falling to 6-2 on the season. This has led to questions about whether it’s time to think about the future of the program, and the potential for Drew Allar to start.

At his Tuesday press conference, James Franklin didn’t shut the door on the possibility that Drew Allar may start this weekend.

“I have a responsibility to the coaches to give us the best chance to win as many games as we possibly can,” said Franklin.

After Sean Clifford turned the ball over four times against Ohio State, which resulted in 21 points for the Buckeyes, now many wonder if Drew Allar will get more looks. At his press conference, Franklin said he wants to do what’s best for the program to both now and build for the future.

“I hope that you can do those two things together. I don’t think that they’re exclusive of one another,” Franklin said. “Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of factors that play into that which will allow you to prepare for the future a little bit more.”

A lack of commitment could be nothing more than an attempt to distract Indiana, but this was the first time that Franklin did not name his starting quarterback, instead saying they will evaluate during practice this week.

“There’s still a ton of football to be played and whoever gives us a chance to be 1-0 this week and have a chance to win a bunch of games this year for all the guys in the locker room, that’s who we’re gonna go with,” said Franklin.

Franklin did say that if they were to make a change at quarterback, it’s not a decision that he will make on his own and he will be consulting the entire coaching staff.