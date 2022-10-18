UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Knocked out of the game in Ann Arbor Saturday, some Penn State fans have wondered if its the beginning of the Drew Allar era.

James Franklin will not make any such commitment.

“That’s the wrong message. That’s the wrong signal,” Franklin said. “Sean has earned the right to be on the field.”

Clifford did not play in the fourth quarter Saturday. Franklin didn’t comment on his availability this week when he met with the media Tuesday.

Allar stepped in Saturday, completing just five of ten passes, for 37 yards. The true freshman has played in five of six games, and should expect to continue seeing playing time.

“We’d love to get him an opportunity and continue to grow him and to continue to develop him for his future,” Franklin added. “No doubt about it.”

In five games, Allar is 17-29 (58-percent) for 200 yards and a touchdown. He’s been sacked three times.

Some fans have called for the true freshman to start since flashing big throws at Purdue, but Franklin remains steadfast in supporting Clifford.

Citing Penn State’s run to the Big Ten title in 2016 after a shellacking to Michigan, Franklin believes the senior gives the team the best chance to win now.

“In 2016 we lost to Michigan and played Minnesota the following week and found a way to get that win. The rest of the season went pretty well,” he said. “So I think there are tons of examples, not only at Penn State, but across the country where you do everything you possibly can to win the next week.”

Penn State hosts Minnesota Saturday in the annual White Out game. The Golden Gophers (4-2) are coming off a loss to Illinois.