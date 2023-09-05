STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Excited for another Saturday with a Penn State football game? Well, you won’t be able to find it on your local TV channels — or on any cable channel.

PSU will be taking on Delaware for the first time in program history in a non-conference matchup. The game will be part of NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package, but there’s a catch. This week, Penn State vs. Delaware will only be available on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

The game, emanating from Beaver Stadium, is set to kick off Saturday, Sept. 9, at Noon.

This marks the first time since 2003 that a Penn State game wasn’t televised on either CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, BTN or an ESPN or FOX channel, Sports Illustrated noted.

Former Penn State quarterback Michael Robinson will be back in the booth as an analyst.

Penn State will have another game on streaming Peacock towards the end of November.