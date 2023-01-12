PHILADELPHIA (WTAJ) — Former Penn State women’s soccer players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel were drafted by the Chicago Red Stars in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

The duo combined for 20 goals and 14 assists in 2022, leading Penn State to a Big Ten Tournament Championship and NCAA Third round appearance. They are the 15th and 16th Nittany Lions drafted.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 12: A general view during the 2023 NWSL Draft at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on January 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 12: Ally Schlegel reacts while being drafted by the Chicago Red Stars during the 2023 NWSL Draft at the Pennsylvania Convention Center on January 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 12: Spectators react after Ally Schlegel is drafted by the Chicago Red Stars during the 2023 NWSL Draftat the Pennsylvania Convention Center on January 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Hocking was picked seventh overall and is the highest-drafted Nittany Lion since 2016. She transferred to Penn State from USC for her extra COVID year. She was a two-time All-American at USC and is the Trojans’ all-time leading scorer with 54 goals.

In Happy Valley, Hocking was tied for the lead in the Big Ten with 11 assists. She tallied seven goals on the season. She was a second team All-Big Ten selection.

Schlegel was drafted in the second round as the 23rd overall pick. She is a two-time All-American, a three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, and a two-time MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist.

Schlegel scored 47 goals for the Nittany Lions, including 13 Big Ten goals in 2022.

Former Nittany Lion goalie Alyssa Naeher also plays for the Red Stars.