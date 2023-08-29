UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — There were no surprises Tuesday when James Franklin chose not to name a starting quarterback, instead playing his decision close to the vest.

“I’m not making any announcements at this time” he said.

It remains likely that Franklin will let public address announcer Rodney Martin reveal that news Saturday night.

Holding out on a public announcement is par for the course for Franklin who has been coy on these topics in the past. Franklin has said all summer long that there is a quarterback competition and remained steadfast Tuesday that he feels good about all three of the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks.

“We think we’ve got three quarterbacks that have all shown signs that that that we can win with,” he said. “I think the game would be different (depending on the starter) and I think that is challenging as an offensive coordinator. How do you have enough within your system to take advantage of the strengths of of all your quarterbacks?”

Despite Franklin’s comments, it would be an upset if redshirt-freshman Beau Pribula or freshman Jaxon Smolik bet out sophomore Drew Allar. The five-star recruit is the highest graded quarterback recruit of the James Franklin era.

But Penn State is far from the only program not revealing a starter for week one in college football. Nick Saban at Alabama made headlines Monday doing the same thing. As did Penn State’s opponent West Virginia. The Mountaineers’ fourth year head coach refusing to name Garrett Greene his starter, despite Greene starting for WVU late last season.

Brown said Monday he’s not required to release at depth chart, noting that Penn State is also not tipping their hand.

“I’d be all for mandatory depth charts, mandatory injury reports,” Brown said Monday during his weekly press conference. “But until everybody does it, it’s not fair and balanced.” I really think that’s the way it should be done.”