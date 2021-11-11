Former PSU player, social media sensation to host tailgate for Michigan game

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former Penn State football player, who has also become a social media star, will be throwing a tailgate for fans at the upcoming home game against Michigan on Nov.13.

Anthony “Spice” Adams used to wear number 98 while playing for the Nittany Lions in the early 2000s and went on to play nine years in the NFL.

Adams will be teaming up with Tailgate Nation from General Mills to provide a tailgate that will have plenty of food, games and prizes for fans to win.

“It’s going to be a good time,” Adams said. “They got like a two minute drill contest. Win like $50 Fanatics gift cards where you can buy hats or shirts.”

Since Adams’ Saturdays at PSU consisted of him hitting the turf he wasn’t able to tailgate, but now being retired, he says it is something he very much enjoys.

“But now that I’m retired and on the fans side of things, like tailgating is very fun.”

He also gave advice to the current players and these are words he still lives by.

“Just have fun live in the moment. Take lots of pictures.”

However, Spice wasn’t always into football. He says that basketball was the direction he wanted to go when he was a kid.

“I did not. I did not like football at all. I wanted to be a basketball player because that’s all we did in my neighborhood in Detroit.”

Standing at six feet and weighing 289 pounds by the age of 12, mom didn’t think so. She actually took Adams to meet the football coach after being accepted into Martin Luther King Highschool.

“My mom was like okay, I’m going to take you up to the school and you gon meet the coach. So I don’t even have on work out clothes. She just drives me up to the highschool and say introduce yourself to the coach. I get out the car and before I can ask my mom which one is the coach, the door is still open, skrrrr, she hits on the gas and the force that she took off with that’s what closed the door.”

In the end, Adams went on to have a career in the NFL, became a social media sensation. a comedian and he also is a host on The Great American Baking Show.