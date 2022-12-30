THOUSAND OAKS, Ca. (WTAJ) — Nick Scott and Grant Haley are now teammates on the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl together last February. But first they were teammates at Penn State, playing in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

Of course it’s a dream to play in the NFL, and it’s one that came to fruition for both. Scott’s path was unique. He came to Penn State as a running back, but he was behind Saquon Barkley on the depth chart. Scott then chose to transition to special teams where he made enough of an impression to be drafted in the 7th round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It all comes full circle for Scott this week as his Nittany Lions are playing down the road in Pasadena in the Rose Bowl, which Scott and Haley will be attending.

“I grew up in Pennsylvania, Lancaster Pennsylvania and grew up a big fan of Penn State,” said Scott. “That’s why I committed there so I really see Penn State as my second family so whenever I can get back there or show love and support I want to do that.”