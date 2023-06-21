Former Penn State Nittany Lion goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will help team USA’s bid for a third-consecutive Women’s World Cup title.

Naeher, who took the reins as the starting goalie for team USA following Hope Solo’s dismissal after the 2016 Olympics, allowed just three goals during team USA’s run to the 2019 World Cup Championship.

The 2009 alumna has 90 international appearances for Team USA. She is the only former Nittany Lion on this year’s roster. Ali Krieger, who’d represented Penn State in three World Cups, will retire at the year’s end and hasn’t played for team USA since 2020.

The Women’s World Cup begins July 20. Game will be played in both New Zealand and Australia.

GOALKEEPERS

Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit)

Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS

Alana Cook (OL Reign)

Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC)

Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage)

Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC)

Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)

Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Emily Sonnett* (OL Reign)

MIDFIELDERS

Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC)

Julie Ertz (Angel City FC)

Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA)

Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)

Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS

Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC)

Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC)

Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC)

Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)