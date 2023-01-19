MIAMI, Fl. (WHTM) – Former Penn State Nittany Lions standout tight end Mike Gesicki says where he’ll play next NFL season is up in the air after a disappointing season with the Miami Dolphins.

Drafted by Miami with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Gesicki played the 2022 season on the franchise tag, which paid him nearly $11 million last year after playing out his rookie deal.

After posting the fewest targets, catches, and yards since his rookie season, Gesicki took to social media to thank Dolphins fans, his teammates and acknowledge he doesn’t know what his future holds.

“I’m not sure what the next step has in store for me and I’m not positive where it will be but if my time in Miami has come to an end I will forever cherish every moment and be grateful for the highs and lows. No matter what and no matter where the show goes on.”

As Gesicki cleaned out his locker on Monday, he said he hoped it wouldn’t be his last time at the Dolphins’ facility.

Gesicki, a New Jersey native, was tasked with being more of a blocker under first year head coach Mike McDaniel, and it didn’t work out as either party would have hoped.

McDaniel said during the season that he considered it a failure that he wasn’t able to feature Gesicki in the offense more.

Gesicki hasn’t complained much this season about his lack of involvement in the offense, but he’s said he would love more opportunities with the ball. That just may not happen with the Dolphins. Having turned 27 in October, the now veteran tight end could be in play for a significant free agent contract this offseason.

Gesicki will be one of several young NFL tight ends who could potentially hit the free agent market this offseason. Among those include Dalton Schultz, Evan Engram, Austin Hooper, Robert Tonyan, and Hayden Hurst.

Gesicki ended his Penn State career after the 2017 season with nearly 1,500 career receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, highlighted by the nine in his final season with the Nittany Lions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report