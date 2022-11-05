Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) and head coach James Franklin celebrate a score against Minnesota in the second half of an NCAA college football game,…
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) and head coach James Franklin celebrate a score against Minnesota in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) and head coach James Franklin celebrate a score against Minnesota in the second half of an NCAA college football game,…
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) and head coach James Franklin celebrate a score against Minnesota in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State and Ohio State. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.