FGCU names former Penn State coach Pat Chambers as next head coach

FILE – In this Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 file photo, Penn State head coach Pat Chambers gestures in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind. Penn State’s Pat Chambers has resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the Nittany Lions’ basketball coach. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FORT MEYERS, Fl (WTAJ) — Former Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers is taking over at Florida Gulf Coast, 17-months after he resigned from Penn State.

Chambers took over the Nittany Lions in 2011 and led Penn State to a 2018 NIT title. He resigned in October of 2020 after regrettably using a noose metaphor with former Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton.

Chambers admitted to using the phrase and apologized, but would step down as Penn State coach.

He recorded a 148-150 record with Penn State. Chamber served as an assistant at La Salle this past year.

Chambers replaces Michael Fly who was let go earlier in the month.