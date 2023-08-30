Football is back! We head to Happy Valley to kick off the season against West Virginia.

The weather will be in our favor as high pressure is in control for the weekend. If you plan on tailgating in the early afternoon we will be sitting mostly sunny but comfortable with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. High temperature for Saturday will reach into the lower 80s with light winds out of the southwest.

As the sun starts to set during the game, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s with lower humidity. On the way home from the game, we remain mostly clear and quiet as lows fall into the lower 60s.

Enjoy the game!