ATLANTA, Ga. (WTAJ) — Senior Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon will not be playing in the 2023 Peach Bowl.

During a press conference Friday morning, Head Coach James Franklin announced that Dixon is currently not with the team and he does not expect him to play on Saturday.

Dixon, who appeared in 10 games this season for the Nittany Lions, will most likely be entering the 2024 NFL Draft, however, he has not officially declared as of Dec. 29. Dixon has played five collegiate seasons and is out of further eligibility.

Dixon joins defensive end Chop Robinson who opted out of the Peach Bowl in preparation for the NFL Draft.

This season, Dixon recorded 20 solo tackles, three passes defended while forcing a fumble and coming up with one interception.

No. 10 Penn State takes on No. 11 Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at noon on Dec. 30.