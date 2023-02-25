UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball lost 80-65 to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions honored Anna Camden, Johnasia Cash, and Alexa Williamson for Senior Day.

Freshman guard Shay Ciezki lead all scorers with 27 points, a game high. Her seven three-pointers were the most from a freshman in the Carolyn Kieger era.

Michigan State’s DeeDee Hagemann lead the visitors with 20 points.

The Spartans lead by as many as 22 in the second quarter, but the Ciezki-lead Lady Lions clawed their way back into the game.

The freshman hit a three to open the third quarter to cut the lead down to single digits, but Michigan State pulled away in the third.

The Spartans held Makenna Marisa to a poor scoring performance. She only scored two points off 1-11 shooting and was 0-6 from three. Marisa averages 35.4 minutes per game, but only played 26 on Sunday.

Penn State will enter the Big Ten Tournament as either the 12th or 13th seed, and play Wednesday at 2 PM ET.