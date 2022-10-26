UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Penn State’s 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.

This is the eighth straight season the Nittany Lions have started Big Ten conference play on the road, something that Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he was frustrated about during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days.

Kickoff times and networks will be announced at a later date.

DateOpponent
September 2vs. West Virginia
September 9vs. Delaware
September 16at Illinois
September 23vs. Iowa
September 30at Northwestern
BYEBYE
October 14vs. UMass
October 21at Ohio State
October 28vs. Indiana
November 4at Maryland
November 11vs. Michigan
November 18vs. Rutgers
November 25at Michigan State