BLOOMINGTON, In. (WTAJ) — Saturday was simply a business trip for the Nittany Lions, who came on the road and beat Indiana 45-14.

It was the fourth time this season no. 15 Penn State put up 40+ points.

Saturday was a windy day in Bloomington, so with a banged up line, the Nittany Lions ran the ball right at Indiana.

For just the second time all season, Penn State ran the ball more than 40 times. True freshmen Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton roughly split touches, but it was Allen who scored three times and finished with a career-high 158 total yards. For the third-consecutive week, he ecli88ped the 75-yard mark.



“I describe him kind of as ‘Fatman,'” said Bryce Effner, a senior offensive lineman. “We call him ‘Fatman.’ He is very patient back there and he’ll wait for that gap to hit. And I’d say Singleton is kind of like a bottle rocket, like you just kind of point him in the direction you want him to run.”

Singleton rushed for 73 yards and this performance was a testament to the Penn State offensive line. They were missing three starters, including Olu Fashanu.

Penn State is now 7-2. The Nittany Lions will play Maryland next Saturday at 3:30.