Penn State returns from their bye week to take on UMass in a non-conference matchup. The 5-0 Nittany Lions are back at Beaver Stadium and look to continue their defensive dominance. James Franklin meets an old foe in Don Brown, who were both coordinators at Maryland where his coaching style was influenced. The show also looks at Franklin having two viral moments where his comments were taken out of context.
