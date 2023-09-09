Coming off a 38-15 win over West Virginia, No. 7 Penn State gets ready to host Delaware. This week’s show dissects the good, bad, and ugly from week one plus we get a look at the 30 plus Penn Stater’s in the NFL. Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror joins to breakdown the Nittany Lions matchup with the Blue Hens.
