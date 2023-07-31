STATE COLLEGE, CENTRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Penn State sophomore RB Nick Singleton has been named to the Maxwell Award watch list, presented to the College Player of the Year. Singleton posted one of the most impressive freshman seasons last year for Penn State, rushing for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns, a program record. He became just the 16th Nittany Lion ever to rush for over 1,000 yards, and tallied four 100-yard rushing games, including a season-high 179 against Ohio, and five multi-rushing touchdown games.

