NFL returning to London with 2 games in October

LONDON (AP) — The NFL is returning to London in October for its first games in the city since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Atlanta Falcons will play the New York Jets on Oct. 10, and the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Miami Dolphins a week later. Both games will be staged at the stadium of Premier League soccer team Tottenham.

The Falcons and the Jaguars will be the home teams.

The NFL has played 28 games in London from 2007-19. None were played in the city in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The NFL said it was ready to return to London following a successful rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Britain.

“We expect these games to be a celebration of our sport and our robust UK fan base,” said Christopher Halpin, executive vice-president and chief strategy and growth officer.

It will be the Jaguars’ eighth home game in London. The Dolphins will play there for the fifth time, while the Falcons and the Jets will be in London for the second time.

