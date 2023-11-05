Every week during the NFL season, Lyle will make his pick on who he thinks will win the Sunday Night Football game on WBRE. This week, Lyle is taking the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Buffalo Bills. This season, Lyle is 6-2, picking the last six correctly.
