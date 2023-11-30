Every week during the NFL season, Lyle will make his pick on who he thinks will win the Sunday Night Football game on WBRE. This week, Lyle is taking the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Green Bay Packers. This season, Lyle is 8-4, picking Baltimore correctly last week.
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>