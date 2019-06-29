NFL legend, Pittsburgh native Dan Marino at Sun Stakes Saturday festivities

It’s Sun Stakes Saturday at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, one of the biggest harness horse race nights of the year.

Special guest Dan Marino is in attendance for the event and to meet and greet with fans. The quarterback was the face of the Miami Dolphins for 17 seasons, amassing more than 60,000 passing yards and 420 touchdowns.

Marino was also a nine-time Pro Bowler and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005. A Pittsburgh native, Marino says it’s always great to meet fans from his home state and feel that Pennsylvania passion for football.

“It’s exciting, it always is to be appreciated I guess and it’s fun to be here and be a part of that and I’m looking forward to just spending time with everybody. In Pennsylvania in general, in western Pennsylvania, it’s a big deal, and just being competitive, work ethic is a big part of it,” Marino said.

Post time for Sun Stakes Saturday is at 7 p.m.