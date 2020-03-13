NCAA cancels March Madness

PAhomepage.com
by: Bill Shannon
(WTAJ) — NCAA has officially canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.
The NCAA sent a statement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/qzKAS4McEI pic.twitter.com/G6XreZx35E— NCAA (@NCAA) March 12, 2020
