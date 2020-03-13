Closings & Delays
NCAA cancels March Madness

Sports

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — NCAA has officially canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships.

The NCAA sent a statement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

