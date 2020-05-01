NASCAR to return May 17th

(WBRE/WYOU) — The sound of roaring engines is returning soon and not just on the weekends.

NASCAR announced Thursday there will be a handful of races at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina and Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina beginning Sunday, May 17th. The new schedule includes four Cup Series races, two Xfinity Series races, and one Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race.

In addition to the traditional weekend races, some races will be run mid-week. Below is the schedule broken down by series.

Cup Series:

Sunday, May 17th, Darlington, 400 miles.

Wednesday, May 20th, Darlington, 500 kilometers.

Sunday, May 24th, Charlotte, 600 miles.

Wednesday, May 27th, Charlotte 500 kilometers.

Xfinity Series:

Tuesday, May 19th, Darlington, 200 miles.

Monday, May 25th, Charlotte, 300 miles.

Truck Series:

Tuesday, May 26th, Charlotte, 200 miles.

No fans will attend any of the races. There is a tentative schedule plan for June, consisting mostly of tracks in the southeast that are within driving distance of teams’ shops in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to the NASCAR schedule, the double header at Pocono is still scheduled for the weekend of June 27-28.