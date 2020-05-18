Coronavirus

NASCAR Resumes Season, but Questions Remain at Pocono Raceway

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

LONG POND, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was asked, Monday, about the possibility of NASCAR races being held at Pocono Raceway at the end of June, as originally scheduled.

But Pocono Raceway, located in Long Pond, Monroe County, is still currently in a red phase.

“If Monroe county goes to yellow before that race happens, and NASCAR in fact has the competition without spectators in the stands, and they follow other guidelines to keep the competitors safe, yeah,” said Wolf.

The Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway is currently scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at noon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos