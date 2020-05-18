NASCAR Resumes Season, but Questions Remain at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was asked, Monday, about the possibility of NASCAR races being held at Pocono Raceway at the end of June, as originally scheduled.

But Pocono Raceway, located in Long Pond, Monroe County, is still currently in a red phase.

“If Monroe county goes to yellow before that race happens, and NASCAR in fact has the competition without spectators in the stands, and they follow other guidelines to keep the competitors safe, yeah,” said Wolf.

The Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway is currently scheduled for Sunday, June 28 at noon.