MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Mountain Top’s Avery Brace advanced to Williamsport for the Little League Home Run Derby after a successful trip to Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals. He hit 45 home runs in the local tournament to qualify for the East Regional, and then hit 11 in Kansas City to compete in Williamsport on August 24th.

