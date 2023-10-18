The Mount Carmel Red Tornadoes have figured out the formula to beating Southern Columbia, coming out on top again last Friday, 42-30. They were one of the Tigers three losses last season, and now give them their first loss in 2023. Junior RB Luke Blessing rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns, and senior QB Cole Spears threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Mount Carmel hits the road to face Shikellamy on Friday.