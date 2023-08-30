DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – John Davis begins his third year as the head coach of the Misericordia Cougars, and has expectations that they can return to an over .500 team in 2023. After starting out 2022 with a 2-1 record, they lost six of its final seven games. They open the season at home against Alfred State College at 1:00 pm.