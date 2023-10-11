MINNEAPOLIS, MN, HENNEPIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It was the men’s college basketball Big Ten Media Day from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN yesterday. Penn State’s first-year head coach Mike Rhoades was in attendance along with VCU transfer Ace Baldwin, North Carolina transfer Puff Johnson, and Kanye Clary to talk about the upcoming season beginning November 6th against Delaware State.