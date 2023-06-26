CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A summer tradition like no other, Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Munchak held his annual Charity Golf Classic at the Country Club of Scranton Monday Afternoon.

This is the 27th year the Scranton native has held his golf tournament raising money for the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties. Munchak was joined by NFL veterans with the likes of Miami Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio, New York Giants offensive lineman Mark Glowinski and many others to play golf and raise money.