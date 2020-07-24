Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference announces cancelation of fall sports, abbreviated seasons in winter and spring

ANNVILLE, LEBANON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAC) has decided to suspend league-sanctioned sports competition in the Fall of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This decision was very difficult, as we know how deep the love of the game is for our student-athletes and that intercollegiate events are an important part of campus life for our entire community,” Dr. Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Chair of MAC President’s Council and Hood College President said in a press release. “However, we are confident that our coaches and athletic staff will work with the students to build an engaging athletic experience for our student-athletes while mitigating the risk of COVID-19.”

According to a release, the MAC hopes to resume league competition in January of 2021. In addition, the league hopes to give all athletes a chance to participate by developing plans for three abbreviated seasons to take place during the winter and spring seasons.

Traditional winter sports would take place from January to mid-February, fall sports from mid-February to early April and spring sports from early April until late May.