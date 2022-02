Medal predictions for the Beijing Olympics

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The senate commerce committee is taking a closer look at scams and price gouging related to COVID. Senators say while they need to stop scammers, they also want to inform consumers to know how to detect fraud.

Doing a quick internet search for COVID tests will show results for $50, $100, and even $300 for just one test which you could buy at your local CVS or Rite Aid for 23.99.